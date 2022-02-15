Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

