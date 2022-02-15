Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.85.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
