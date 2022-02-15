Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 73,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

MIST traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 33,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,657. The firm has a market cap of $181.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.36. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

