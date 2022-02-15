MHR Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 166,000 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,000. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 1.1% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MHR Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $83,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

