MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 62.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIF stock remained flat at $$2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 57,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0183 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

