MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 394,314 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2,850.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boeing worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 5.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 55.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 57.1% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 136,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,927,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.87. 198,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,286,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average of $214.16. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

