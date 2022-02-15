MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 384,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,395. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

