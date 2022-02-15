MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 843,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,086,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

