MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,575,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 0.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

