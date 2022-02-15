MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,611,148 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 6,207.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611,148 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for about 3.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $738,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 8,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,283. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $97.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

