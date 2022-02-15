Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 7,924 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Target were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $207.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,183. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.57 and its 200 day moving average is $240.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

