Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 46,783 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,783 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,332 shares of company stock valued at $68,294,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 251,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,312,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $258.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $139.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

