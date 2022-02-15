Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 87,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

