Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $41.17 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,968 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 281,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 133.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 196,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 81,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.82. The company had a trading volume of 113,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $441.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.