Metminco (LON:MNC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Metminco Limited (LON:MNC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Metminco shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,449,987 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.34.
About Metminco (LON:MNC)
Featured Articles
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Metminco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metminco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.