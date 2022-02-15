Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.16.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

