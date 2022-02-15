Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.50 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.82. 7,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,298. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.