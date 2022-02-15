Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.50 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.90.
Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.82. 7,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,298. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.