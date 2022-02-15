MEI Pharma’s (MEIP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MEIP. StockNews.com upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 35,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

