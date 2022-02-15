Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Medpace stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.15. Medpace has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medpace stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.