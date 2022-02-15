MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
