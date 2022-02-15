mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins lowered shares of mdf commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, mdf commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.70.

TSE MDF opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.09. The stock has a market cap of C$200.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of C$4.19 and a 12-month high of C$16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

