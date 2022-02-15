Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.47. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.