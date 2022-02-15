Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $52.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maxar Technologies stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Maxar Technologies worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

