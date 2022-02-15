Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter 2021, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from robust e-commerce growth, a highly-efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products. This along with initiatives toward capturing the full value of its IP and transforming itself into a high-performing toy company, bodes well. Going forward, the company is focused on strong cost and productivity initiatives to support growth, operate more efficiently and rebuild margins. However, the coronavirus-related woes persist. Rise in raw materials and ocean freight is a concern as well. Earnings estimates for 2022 has declined in the past 30 days.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.59.

Shares of MAT opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

