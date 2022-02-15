Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) VP Acquires $49,608.00 in Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MTRX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 223,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

