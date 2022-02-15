Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

