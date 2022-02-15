Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $16.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.34. 6,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,342. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.42 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.89 and its 200 day moving average is $391.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.