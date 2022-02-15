Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 107.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,912 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $39,625,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,520,433 shares of company stock worth $614,426,162. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

