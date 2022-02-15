Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 508,982 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 725,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

