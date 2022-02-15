Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 619,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $647,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 130,893 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 336,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,721. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

