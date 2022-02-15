Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 99,334 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 99,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Exponent by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Exponent by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exponent by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

