Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 49,210 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.85. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

