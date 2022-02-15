Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.18) target price on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.13 ($3.20).

MKS opened at GBX 193.54 ($2.62) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 198.84.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

