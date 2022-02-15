Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the January 15th total of 931,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

