Mariner LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

NYSE:TD opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

