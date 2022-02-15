Mariner LLC Purchases 7,976 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

