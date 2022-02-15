Mariner LLC Purchases 722 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,307 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $2,025,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,674 shares of company stock worth $557,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

