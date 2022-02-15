Mariner LLC Purchases 2,246 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,274,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,310,000.

ARKK opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

