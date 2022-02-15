Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

KKR stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

