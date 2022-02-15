ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Donald O. Mondano Sells 1,471 Shares

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 11,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 48,570 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

