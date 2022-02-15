ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Donald O. Mondano Sells 1,471 Shares

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MAN stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
