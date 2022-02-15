Man Group plc Sells 21,131 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.67% of KB Home worth $22,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

