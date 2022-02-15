Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,580,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $50,150,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $427.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.69 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.41.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

