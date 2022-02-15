Man Group plc Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 97.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas stock opened at $370.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $321.39 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

