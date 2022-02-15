Man Group plc Has $22.19 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $22,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.