Man Group plc Has $20.57 Million Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,019,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,261,200 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

