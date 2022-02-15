Man Group plc Has $19.28 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.88 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

