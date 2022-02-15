Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,775 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $20,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

