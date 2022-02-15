Man Group plc Cuts Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.
Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
