Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Quanta Services worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $90,659,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $84,921,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Quanta Services by 452.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after buying an additional 538,698 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $124.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

