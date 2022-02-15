Man Group plc Acquires 93,477 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 93,477 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 114.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 25.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 34,608.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

