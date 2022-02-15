Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 313,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16.
MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.
About Main Street Capital
Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.