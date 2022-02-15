Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 313,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

